OHP investigates fatal rollover crash after Altus woman, Elk City man ejected from truck

BECKHAM COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Altus woman is dead and an Elk City man is in serious condition after being ejected from a truck Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the incident that happened about 4:45 p.m. Saturday one mile north of 1030 Road in Beckham County.

According to OHP officials, Altus woman Dacia Easter, 46, and Elk City man Craig Davis, 56, were in a 2003 Ford F150.

OHP troopers stated the driver of the truck failed to make a curve and struck a guardrail before rolling three times and ejecting both Easter and Davis.

Neither Easter nor Davis were wearing seatbelts.

First responders flew both to OU Medical for treatment where Easter died from her injuries and Davis is listed as in stable serious condition with head and internal injuries.

