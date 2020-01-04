OHP investigates Kiowa Co. fatal that left 4-year-old dead, 4 people hospitalized

KIOWA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal wreck that killed a 4-year-old boy and hospitalized four others in a Friday afternoon fatal just east of Hobart.

According to officials, Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a call just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 183 and State Highway 9.

Authorities stated Hobart resident Benedicto(sic) Reyes, 50, was eastbound on Highway 9 in a 2009 Toyota Tacoma driving Francisco Reyes-De Leon, 36, of Owasso, and three Hobart boys ages 4-, 9- and 15-years-old.

Troopers stated Sentinel resident Caden(sic) Church, 19, was southbound on US Highway 183 in a 2010 Dodge Ram.

According to authorities, Reyes failed to yield to a right of way at a stop sign, and Church struck the Tacoma as it entered the intersection.

Officials pronounced the 4-year-old dead at the scene, and first responders flew Reyes and the 9-year-old to OU Medical Center where they are stable with injuries.

Cordell EMS drove Reyes-De Leon to Elkview Hospital for head, trunk and arm injuries and is listed as stable.

POV officials drove the 15-year-old to Elkview Hospital where he is stable with unknown injuries. Officials also drove Church to Elkview Hospital where he was treated and released.

Officials said Chruch wore a seatbelt and only the front occupants in the Tacoma were wearing seatbelts, and three people were ejected from the vehicle.

The condition of the drivers and the cause of the collision are under investigation, so continue with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest on this incident.