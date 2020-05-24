OHP investigates Saturday night Jackson Co. fatal

JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a Saturday night fatal wreck that killed the passenger and sent the driver to United Regional via Air Evac.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials, troopers responded to a call about 7 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 6, one mile south of US Highway 62 in Jackson County.

Once there, troopers saw a wrecked 2007 Ford Pickup.

First responders called Air Evac to the scene to fly the driver, Stillwater resident William Sebrant, 49, to United Regional in Wichita Falls where he is listed as stable with internal trunk injuries.

The passenger, Stillwater resident Tammy Sebrant, 48, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both people were wearing their seat belts, and the airbags did not deploy.

What happened, the cause of the collision and the condition of the driver are all under investigation