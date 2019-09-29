OHP investigates Stephens Co. rollover, pin-in fatality

Posted: / Updated:
police lights car crash_1508779834104.JPG

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a Stephens County fatality that partially ejected then pinned a woman after rolling three times.

According to OHP Trooper Darin Carman, officials responded to a call just before 5 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 7 and Cherokee Road, about three miles east of Duncan.

Carman stated Duncan resident Carrie D. Bruce, 37, was westbound on State Highway 7 in a 2013 Ford Explorer.

Troopers said Bruce left the road for unknown reasons and the vehicle rolled about three times before coming to a rest on the northside of the road.

Officials state Bruce was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from and pinned beneath the vehicle. She sustained massive injuries from the crash before she died on scene.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan Fire and Police departments and AMR all assisted in the wreck.

