OHP investigates vehicle, pedestrian hit-and-run that hospitalized Duncan man after vehicle flees

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle hit a Duncan man before fleeing.

OHP Trooper Jacob Dickinson stated OHP responded to a call on south 2nd Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Duncan.

Dickinson stated Duncan resident Troy Huddleston, 30, was northbound on South 2nd Street when a vehicle struck Huddleston.

AMR drove Huddleston to Duncan Regional Hospital then transferred to OU Medical in serious condition with head, trunk, arm and leg injuries.

Officials are searching for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, and the condition of the driver and pedestrian as well as cause of the collision is under investigation.