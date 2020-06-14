1  of  5
OHP investigates Waurika Lake boat incident after 7-year-old dies

Local News
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an incident after a 7-year-old died at Waurika Lake Saturday.

Officials responded to a call about 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the Kiowa 2 boat ramp on the lake.

According to troopers, 10 people were on a 2007 Master Craft boat southbound near the boat ramp at an idle speed. Seven adults and three children were aboard the boat.

At some point, troopers said the 7-year-old girl was in the water and struck by the propeller.

Medical examiners pronounced her dead at the scene once they arrived.

Troopers stated the driver smelled of alcohol, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

