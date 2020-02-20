OHP investigates wreck as man flown to United Regional dies from injuries

RYAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a wreck where a man died after he was flown to United Regional for treatment Thursday morning.

According to OHP troopers, Ryan residents Kelly Griffith, 72, and Carl Holland, 67, were in a 2000 Buick Park Avenue on US Highway just south of Lincoln Street in Ryan about 6 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers state an improper act by a pedestrian caused a collision, and officials are investigating what led to the wreck.

Troopers responded to the incident and Air Evac flew Holland to the United Regional where he died from, his injuries from the wreck.

Griffith was wearing his seatbelt during the wreck, and he sustained no injuries.

