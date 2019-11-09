OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved

JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a rollover crash in Jackson County where alcohol may have played a part.

According to OHP Trooper Chris Sherman, officials responded to a called to County Road 191 south of County Road 172 west of Olustee just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Sherman said officials arrived on scene and flew Paul House, 28, to OU Medical for trunk internal injuries.

Officials said House was southbound on County Road 191 in a 2004 Ford, when he departed the road into an embankment and struck a fence.

The vehicle rolled one and a half times before coming to a rest on its roof. While the vehicle rolled, House was ejected.

Officials said House was not wearing a seatbelt and smelled of alcohol.

House is listed as stable.