Officials are investigating a wreck in Kiowa County that left one man dead just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials, Darryl Motto, 56, of Wheatland, California, was found dead on State Highway 9 about five miles west of Gotebo.

A medical examiner pronounced Motto dead on the scene.

Little is known about the wreck, and the cause of the investigation and condition of the driver are under investigation.