OHP troopers investigate condition of driver following Jefferson Co. fatality

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the condition of a driver after he died after crashing into a semi-truck near Ryan Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to a call on US Highway 81 one mile south of Ryan in Jefferson County about 9:40 a.m.

Officials said Forest Hill resident Tommy McQueen, 67, was northbound on US Highway 81 in a 2013 Jeep Patriot.

Troopers said McQueen crossed the center line and struck Newton resident Johnny Todd, 48, driving a semi-truck.

McQueen spun out after hitting Todd and came to a rest on the side of the road.

Waurika EMS arrived on scene and drove McQueen to Jefferson County Hospital where he died from injuries from the collision.

Todd was not injured in the wreck.

This incident is under investigation, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for more information.