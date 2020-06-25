OHP troopers investigate Jackson Co. motorcycle fatality

JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a Wednesday night motorcycle fatality.
According to OHP, troopers responded to a call just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Trooper state Chattanooga resident Kane Gholston, 40, was westbound on US Highway 62 on a 2017 Harley Davidson.
Gholston left the roadway after failing to adjust for a curve. The motorcycle collided with the ground, and Gholston was thrown 60 feet from the point of impact.
Medical examiners pronounced Gholston dead at the scene.