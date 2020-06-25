Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.

OHP troopers investigate Jackson Co. motorcycle fatality

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a Wednesday night motorcycle fatality.

According to OHP, troopers responded to a call just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Trooper state Chattanooga resident Kane Gholston, 40, was westbound on US Highway 62 on a 2017 Harley Davidson.

Gholston left the roadway after failing to adjust for a curve. The motorcycle collided with the ground, and Gholston was thrown 60 feet from the point of impact.

Medical examiners pronounced Gholston dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News