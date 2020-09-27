OHP: Two Comanche Co. children hospitalized after drunken double fatality

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two children are hospitalized after a double-fatality where a teenaged drunken driver hit a truck, and the driver and passenger died from their injuries just outside of Lawton Saturday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.

Troopers stated Lawton resident Caden Rowe, 19, was drunk while driving a Chevrolet pickup west on SE Bishop Avenue when he ran a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado going south.

Lawton resident Eric Gutierrez, 35, was driving the truck south with three other passengers in his truck: Isaura Cabrera, 34, and two children.

After they collided, both trucks stopped in the southwest corner of the intersection where Rowe’s truck caught fire.

Once first responders arrived on scene, Rowe was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he is listed in fair condition with a leg injury.

Gutierrez and Cabrera were pronounced dead at the scene, and one child was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in fair condition with arm and head injury.

The other child was taken to Comanche Memorial Hospital in Lawton by Comanche Memorial Ambulance before being taken to OU Medical Center where they are in fair condition with trunk internal injury.

Troopers are continuing to investigate this incident.