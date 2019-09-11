Breaking News
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91

by: Cliff Brunt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — T. Boone Pickens, who amassed a fortune as an oil tycoon and corporate raider and gave much of it away as a philanthropist, has died. He was 91.

Spokesman Jay Rosser confirmed Pickens’ death Wednesday to The Associated Press.

Pickens made his first millions in oil, burnishing an image as a maverick, unafraid to take on giants in the oil patch. Even his name seemed to fit, like central casting’s idea of what an oilman should be named.

Starting in the 1980s, he became known for launching hostile corporate takeover bids that often resulted in a huge payoff. His fortune soared into the billions.

Pickens flirted with the idea of marketing water from West Texas to the state’s metropolitan areas. In a break from his past, he also developed wind farms.

