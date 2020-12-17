OKC Thunder team up with Texas Blood Institute for annual Holiday Blood Drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute will team up with the Oklahoma City Thunder for their annual Holiday Blood Drive.

The Holiday Blood Drive will be held on Monday, December 28 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Donor Center located at 3709 Gregory Street.

Blood donors will get a free, limited-edition long-sleeved OKC Thunder tshirt, a FandangoNOW movie voucher, a voucher for a bundlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes, hot dog and chips, and a chance to win a one night stay in OKC Bricktown with a $50 Visa Gift Card Getaway Package.

President and CEO of Texas Blood Institute John Armitage, M.D., said over 40,000 lives have been saved in the 13 year partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of neighbor helping neighbor: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our community hospitals during this season of giving,” Armitage said.

Texas Blood Institute is in need of blood and convalescent plasma during the holiday season.

Blood donations are especially needed during the holidays since so many people are busy, yet the need for blood remains constant.

Convalescent plasma goes directly to patients fighting severe symptoms of COVID-19.

All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.

Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.

If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, you may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive.

Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make your appointment.