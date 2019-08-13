OKC VA hosting a town hall and Veterans resource fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma City VA (Veterans Affairs) Health Care System is hosting a Town Hall and Veterans Resource Fair on August 20, in Wichita Falls.

The event will be held at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport (4000 Armstrong Drive) from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

It’s designed to allow veterans the opportunity to learn more about VA resources. Veterans will also be able to provide open and honest feedback to VA leadership.

Kristopher “Wade” Vlosich, Health Care System Director, and other VA leaders will be available to answer questions from Veterans and their families.

“These events provide a great opportunity for VA leaders to hear directly from our Veterans about the challenges they are facing so we can correct issues to better serve them,” said Vlosich. “It also allows us to communicate about current programs or changes that will impact our Veterans.”

VA representatives from Veterans Community Care Program, Suicide Prevention, Transition and Care Management, My HealtheVet, Native American Veterans Program, Health Promotion Disease Prevention and others will be on hand. Veterans will also be able to enroll for VA health care and talk to representatives about VA benefits claims. No registration is required, and the event is free to attend.

The event is free to all veterans, families, and caregivers.

Parking at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport will also be free during the event.