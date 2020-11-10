UPDATE: Child has been located after OKCPD issues Amber Alert

UPDATE: November 10, 2020 4:41 p.m.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Central Region Communications Center, 14-month-old Zyla Milburn has been located and Amber Alert has been canceled.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-month-old girl.

Brandon Milburn

Zyla Milburn was last seen near S Bryant Ave. and SE 59th St. around noon with 37-year-old Brandon Milburn.

Brandon Milburn could be in a Silver Toyota Prius, however OKCPD says they are still working to gather accurate vehicle information.

Officials say Milburn could be armed and dangerous.

Contact OKCPD immediately if you see Zyla and Brandon or know of their whereabouts.