1  of  2
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed, three more patients recover in Wichita Co. Stephens Co. adds two new COVID-19 cases, several counties report new recoveries
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Okla. man dies following single-car accident near Cotton County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COTTON COUNTY( KFDX/KJTL)— An Oklahoma man has died following a single-car accident that happened early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:57 a.m. on U.S. 70, 8 miles west of 2480, and 1.5 miles east of Devol.

Investigators said the driver of a 2006 Ford F150, James Kinzer, 64, of Grandfield, failed to make a curve and exited the roadway to the right. The car then rolled one time.

Officials said Kinzer was taken to United Regional Hospital and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, and arm injuries.

Officials said Kinzer died Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said seat-belts were equipped but weren’t in use.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News