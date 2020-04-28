Okla. man dies following single-car accident near Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY( KFDX/KJTL)— An Oklahoma man has died following a single-car accident that happened early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:57 a.m. on U.S. 70, 8 miles west of 2480, and 1.5 miles east of Devol.

Investigators said the driver of a 2006 Ford F150, James Kinzer, 64, of Grandfield, failed to make a curve and exited the roadway to the right. The car then rolled one time.

Officials said Kinzer was taken to United Regional Hospital and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, and arm injuries.

Officials said Kinzer died Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said seat-belts were equipped but weren’t in use.