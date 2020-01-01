Oklahoma and Texas ranked top 5 in highest crash rates on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma and Texas are top five states in terms of crash rates on New Year’s Eve and New Years Day, according to a recent study.

Many people have a certain tradition or activity they do to bring in the new year. Bowie resident DeeDee McKinney spends this time with her friends.

“We usually just hang out with friends and play games,” McKinney said.

For others, it is their night to go downtown. Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Harold McClure said whatever you choose you need to be responsible.

“People are going to be out there celebrating, having a good time, rightfully so, it’s a great time of the year,” McClure said. “However, do it responsibly. Biggest tip, don’t drink and drive. There’s just no excuse for that nowadays there’s too many options for you whether it’s calling a taxi cab, an Uber, a friend, whatever do not drink and drive.”

A recent study done by Cannon and Dunphy S.C. Attorney at Law has Texas and Oklahoma ranked in the top five for most dangerous states in terms of crash rates on New Year’s Eve and New Years Day. McClure said this is a busy day for the WFPD every year.

“It’s not uncommon to see a lot of calls officers respond to on New Year’s Eve to at its core have some type of alcohol involvement,” McClure said.

Because of those safety concerns, McKinney chooses to celebrate at a friends home.

“I think there’s lots of things you can do at home without having to get out and risk being hit by a drunk driver and there’s lots of things you can do just to enjoy your family,” McKinney said. “Mainly playing games and watching the ball drop on t.v.”

By the end of the night, the hope is everyone makes it home safe.

McClure also said they will have more police officers on patrol specifically looking for DWI infractions in hopes of keeping everyone as safe as possible.