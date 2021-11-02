Oklahoma authorities issue Amber Alert for missing 5-year-old girl

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ada Police Department is searching for a missing 5-year-old girl last seen with her father Monday, Nov. 1.

Officials say Shashone Johnson was picked up from her biological mother’s house Monday by her father, 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson.

Authorities say Johnson made statements about needing to protect his daughter and drove off in a cream 2012 Ford Escape with Seminole Nation license plate.

Shashone was last seen in a tie-dye hoodie, jeans with a hole in the left knee, a pink jacket and blue socks.

Officials said the suspect used an EBT card at the Love’s Travel Stop in Madill around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Jeremy could be headed to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and has a history of mental illness and substance abuse, according to authorities.

If you see Shashone or Johnson, or have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Ada Police Department.

