Oklahoma Blood Institute in immediate need of donors

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute faces an immediate need for donors of all blood types.

All healthy adults are strongly urged to donate blood as soon as possible at their nearest Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center or mobile blood drive.

Ongoing COVID-19 concerns, hundreds of additional blood drive cancellations and school scheduling changes have contributed to a large drop in volunteer blood donations. Donations are needed right away to avoid a blood emergency.

All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Appointments are preferred to help with social distancing, but walk-ins will be accepted as schedules allow.

CDC guidelines will be followed at all donor centers and mobile drives.

Donors may visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777 to schedule their appointment at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Lawton donor center located at 211 SW A Avenue or Texas Blood Institute’s Wichita Falls donor center (txbi.org) located at 3709 Gregory Street.