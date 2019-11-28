Oklahoma community helps Fort Sill National Cemetery

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma community came together to help Fort Sill National Cemetery after a tragic accident.

When the cemetery lost 56 internment flags in high winds this past Veterans Day, they reached out to the community for help.

Employees at Fort Sill National Cemetery like Skyler Holmes understand the cost of service.

Most of the internment flags draped caskets of veterans that are interred at Fort Sill National Cemetery. Some were presented to families of veterans that were brought in as cremated remains.

So when 56 flags were either damaged or blown away from the high winds this past veterans day, the community came together to help.

Holmes said, we had phone calls, we had people coming in all day. We had people showing up to pick up flags even flags had been given to all the volunteers.

In just around a week, those at the cemetery were able to get most of those flags back, even getting donations to replace the six flags that were damaged beyond repair.



Holmes said, I was amazed at the turnout from the community to volunteer to repair these flags for us. These flags mean more than just flags to myself, the cemetery staff, and to the community. Every one of these flags represents a veteran that is interred here at our cemetery.

A community gesture Holmes says has a special meaning to the cemetery and the community.

Though Holmes says all the 56 flags have been accounted for, they are still waiting for repairs to be finished on 10 of them.