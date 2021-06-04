Oklahoma Department of Corrections locks down prisons statewide due to inmate fight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SAYRE, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Correctional facilities across the state are on lockdown in response to an inmate-on-inmate assault that occurred today at North Fork Correctional Center (NFCC) in Sayre.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Inspector General.

All visitation is cancelled tomorrow, Saturday, June 5, and no visitation will occur at NFCC this weekend. A determination about all other facilities’ Sunday visitation will be made by Saturday at noon.

More details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News