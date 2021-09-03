Oklahoma Department of Corrections orders statewide lockdown after multiple ‘gang related’ incidents

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow ordered a statewide lockdown September 3 in response to incidents at six facilities.

The incidents are currently under investigation, but they appear to be gang related. Inmates have sustained serious, but non-fatal, injuries.

The six facilities are Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center, Mack Alford Correctional Center, John H. Lilley Correctional Center, Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, Dick Conner Correctional Center and Davis Correctional Facility.

“The well-being of our staff and our inmate population is of the utmost importance,” Crow said. “We continue to monitor the situation and will maintain the lockdown as long as necessary for safety.”

All visitation will be cancelled for the duration of the lockdown.

This is an ongoing investigation.