Oklahoma drivers bracing for another toll rate increase

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) third and final toll increase of 2.5 percent will take effect July 15.

The planned increase only affects cash customers. Pikepass account holders rates will remain the same.

“For nearly 78 percent of our customers, this toll increase will have no effect on them,” said Tim Gatz, OTA Executive Director. “This toll increase really makes it attractive for those paying cash to think about opening a Pikepass account and receive discounted travel.”

These toll increases were for the Driving Forward Program, announced by former Governor Mary Fallin in October of 2015, in order to fund major expansion projects throughout the state.

The first toll increase occurred March 1, 2017 for 12 percent, followed by a 2.5 percent increase on January 3, 2018.

For more information on the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and to see how much you will be paying to drive on each individual toll road, please visit https://www.pikepass.com/pdf/2019TollRates.pdf