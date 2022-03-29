ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An inmate who escaped from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma on Saturday, March 26 was recaptured Tuesday morning in Altus.

Frank Logan, 56, was already serving a 60-year prison sentence for escape in Pittsburg County.

Altus Police Department Chief Tim Murphy said police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of Val Verde Drive in Altus around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.

Chief Murphy said the suspect identified himself as Logan.

Logan was reported missing from the state reformatory just north of Altus around 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

Chief Murphy said Logan surrendered to police without incident and was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Logan, who has aliases of Tony Crider and Tony Crisp, has convictions for burglary, kidnapping, escape, and assault and battery.