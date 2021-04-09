Oklahoma escapee waives extradition, will be sent back to McAlester

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An escapee from an Oklahoma prison appeared in court by Zoom from the Wichita County Jail Friday morning and told the judge he is waiving extradition proceedings.

A Wichita County Judge said he will sign the governor’s warrant to return Preston Whittington, 24, to McAlester, Oklahoma.

This is the second time Whittington has been arrested in Wichita County on Oklahoma charges, and it is believed he has relatives in Wichita Falls.

Authorities said Whittington escaped from prison March 30.

According to authorities, they launched extensive search efforts when Whittington was reported driving a stolen truck in southwest Oklahoma.

On March 31, the stolen truck was located by OnStar in the parking lot of the Walmart on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls.

Whittington was arrested there and charged with shoplifting clothing as well as a GPS device, but that charge was dropped.

Oklahoma investigators said Whittington, a formal mixed martial arts fighter, assaulted a guard at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester and stole his vehicle.

Whittington is being held at the Wichita County Jail without bond until he can be picked up and returned to Oklahoma.