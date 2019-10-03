Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that they have been notified that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has granted the state’s REAL ID extension through September 18, 2020.

The federal government will continue to recognize Oklahoma driver’s licenses and ID cards for flying on commercial airlines or entering federal facilities until that time.

“The Department of Public Safety and its new leadership are working quickly and effectively to update systems and take the necessary steps to implement REAL ID,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “This will be the final extension needed for our state to become fully compliant with federal law, as Oklahoma is set to begin issuing the updated IDs later next year. We are prioritizing this project in order to ensure our citizens can continue to use their Oklahoma licenses to travel seamlessly across the U.S. and enter federal facilities. By implementing REAL ID, we are also making sure our state remains competitive, successfully attracts new businesses, and retains our hardworking people as we continue to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state.”

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to make driver’s licenses more difficult to forge.

Oklahoma legislators in 2007 passed a bill preventing the state from meeting provisions of the act.

Lawmakers in 2017 passed legislation that was signed by Governor Mary Fallin, which allowed state officials to begin work on building a compliant system that includes training DPS employees and tag agents and updating the department’s entire system.

For more information and frequently asked questions click here.