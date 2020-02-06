Oklahoma House passes bill to revoke licenses of physicians who perform abortions

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A bill Oklahoma House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed to revoke licenses of physicians who perform abortions moves to Senate for consideration.

In a statement released by the office of State Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Roland) who authored House Bill 1182, physicians will have licenses revoked for one year.

“Every single human life, born and unborn, has value. It’s our obligation as a civilized people to defend and fight for those who cannot fight for themselves,” Olsen said. “I’m glad the House stood together to recognize that the most innocent us also deserve our most basic of rights—the right to life. But there is always more work to be done to fight for the lives of the unborn. This is something that a lot of good people have worked on and prayed for, for a long time. I have had the privilege of being a part of that, and I am thankful for the help of the Lord.”\

House Bill 1182 is co-authored by Rep. Kevin West (R-Moore); Rep. Tom Gann (R-Inola); Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-Lane); Rep. David Smith (R-Stuart); Rep. Brad Boles (R-Marlow); Rep. David Hardin (R-Stilwell); Rep. Sean Roberts (R-Hominy); Rep. Dustin Roberts (R-Durant); Rep. Dean Davis (R-Broken Arrow); Rep. Todd Russ (R-Cordell); Rep. Jay Steagall (R-Yukon); Rep. Marilyn Stark (R-Bethany); Rep. Zack Taylor (R-Seminole); Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader (Piedmont); Rep. Tammy Townley (R-Ardmore); Rep. Kevin McDugle (R-Broken Arrow); Rep. Nicole Miller (R-Edmond); Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow); Rep. Lonnie Sims (R-Jenks); and Rep. Mark Lepak (R-Claremore).

House Bill 1182 passed the House by a vote of 71-21. It now moves to the Senate for consideration. The bill is authored in the Senate by Sen. Mark Allen (R-Spiro).