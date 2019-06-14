Oklahoma man accused of making inappropriate contact with women

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

An Oklahoma man is arrested after being accused of making inappropriate contact with women.

Alfredo Roblez, 42, of Altus is sitting in the Jackson County Jail facing five counts of sexual battery.

This comes after originally facing one count.

Roblez was arrested in May when a victim claimed she was bear-hugged by Roblez and inappropriately touched.

Police officers said there was a witness to that assault.

Another victim said she too was assaulted in the same restaurant on the same night the other victim claims she was assaulted.

Roblez was arrested Friday afternoon on a sexual assault warrant.

His bond is now set at $225,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News