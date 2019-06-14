Oklahoma man accused of making inappropriate contact with women

An Oklahoma man is arrested after being accused of making inappropriate contact with women.

Alfredo Roblez, 42, of Altus is sitting in the Jackson County Jail facing five counts of sexual battery.

This comes after originally facing one count.

Roblez was arrested in May when a victim claimed she was bear-hugged by Roblez and inappropriately touched.

Police officers said there was a witness to that assault.

Another victim said she too was assaulted in the same restaurant on the same night the other victim claims she was assaulted.

Roblez was arrested Friday afternoon on a sexual assault warrant.

His bond is now set at $225,000.