Oklahoma man arrested after leading Wichita Co. deputies on chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma man involved in previous chases is arrested again Wednesday afternoon after deputies said they chased his car about two miles through Wichita Falls.

Eddy Hensely Jr., 43, is jailed on $95,000 bonds for evading arrest, a drug charge and previous charges and warrants from other counties.

A Wichita County deputy said about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon he tried to stop a maroon Toyota Tundra at 10th and Harrison streets for no front license plate.

He said the car turned north onto Harrison Street, then east on 9th Street and when he turned his siren on, the car sped up and went south on Van Buren Street. He said after about two miles and three minutes, the Toyota stopped at 608 Burnett Street and Hensley was arrested.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Last June Wichita Falls police said Hensley fled from them on foot after being stopped on north seventh, tried to hide in some weeds, ran again and was finally tased and arrested.

He was also arrested for aggravated robbery, evading arrest and two counts of child endangerment after authorities in Clay and Montague counties said Hensley and a woman went to a home in Bellevue in 2018 demanding money they said the residents owed.

They said Hensley pulled out a knife and began fighting with a man in the home. They said the woman with Hensley bit the female resident on the arm, and they took a chainsaw and fled in a jeep.

A deputy spotted them on US 287 and gave pursuit at 100 miles an hour. Deputies said they found the Jeep in Sunset and learned 3- and 7-year-old boys were in the jeep. Hensley fled on foot but was later caught.