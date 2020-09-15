Oklahoma man in good condition after car drives off-road, rolls in Haskell Co.

An Oklahoma man was taken to the hospital in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries after his car drove off the road and rolled Monday afternoon.

HASKELL COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— An Oklahoma man was taken to the hospital in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries after his car drove off the road and rolled Monday afternoon.

This incident happened around 4:14 p.m. on SH2 at county road WCR1280, two miles north of Kinta.

According to DPS officials, the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet pickup, Jonathan Martin, 56, of Quinton, was southbound on SH2 when his car drove off the left side of the roadway and rolled one time.

Martin was taken to Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa.

According to investigators, there’s no confirmation on whether seatbelts were being used or not.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.