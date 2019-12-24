Man injured after single-car accident in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— One person was taken to the hospital following an accident early Tuesday morning in Kiowa County.

The incident happened on County Road 2103 north of County Road 1380, which is north of Lone Wolf in Kiowa County.

Investigators said the driver of a 2006 Ford, Mark Mendoza, 24, of Hobart, was southbound on County Road 2103 at excessive speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and departed the roadway to the right and hit an embankment and went airborne.

The Ford rolled an unknown number of times, ejecting the driver through the sunroof.

Mendoza was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in serious condition.

Officials said the cause of the accident was due to unsafe driving speed.