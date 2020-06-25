Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Stephens County assists investigate sexual abuse allegations

STEPHENS CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) assist with an investigation into child sexual abuse allegations.

According to a press release from OSBI, on June 15, OSBI began an investigation after the Sheriff’s Office became aware that a relative was sexually abusing two underage girls.

The suspect, Steven Fortney, 26, abused one girl between March of 2011 and March of 2103 when she was 11 to 12-years-old.

Steven Fortney

The other incident occurred in the fall of 2019 and involved a girl that was 15-years-old.

The abuse took place at a residence on Old Highway 7 in Duncan.

Fortney was arrested on June 18, 2020, and booked into the Stephens County Jail on one count of child sexual abuse and one count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16.

Fortney’s bond is set at $500,000.