Oklahoma to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to nonresidents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced today it will remove the Oklahoma residency requirement for the vaccine effective tomorrow, April 8, allowing residents from neighboring states and beyond to get the vaccine.

“While our focus has been and will continue to be on vaccinating Oklahomans, we have always known there would be a point at which supply and increasing capacity would allow us to welcome residents from neighboring states into Oklahoma to get vaccinated,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “We are now reaching that point and are happy to extend a welcome to our neighbors as part of our efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the region. This virus does not adhere to boundaries drawn on a map, so by ensuring high vaccination rates across the region — not just Oklahoma — we are providing an extra layer of protection for our residents.”

Oklahoma would be among the first states in the nation to officially remove its residency requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With supply consistently increasing week over week, additional access points coming on board each day and Oklahomans able to find readily available appointments across the state, we have a lot to be hopeful about in the coming months. But it’s going to require a continued commitment to our mitigation efforts,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “Now is not the time to let our guard down. We encourage Oklahomans to remain vigilant in following the 3 W’s as we work to vaccinate as many people across the region as possible and return to a sense of normalcy. If you have not yet signed up for your vaccine, I urge you to do so as soon as possible — it’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

The vaccine is currently available at no cost to all Oklahomans 16+. 16- and 17-year-olds can receive the Pfizer vaccine with parental consent and with a parent present at the vaccination site. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those 18+.

Oklahomans 16+ are encouraged to register through the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal at vaccinate.ok.gov if they haven’t done so already, and schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

Vaccine appointments are also available through many other local pandemic providers across the state. Oklahomans can ask their personal healthcare provider about the vaccine, or use the federal vaccine locator at vaccinefinder.org to check for appointments at local pharmacies.

“This is the right thing to do for our neighbors,” said Reed. “We hope to see other states that have fared well in administration rates follow suit as we all continue to work together to bring an end to this pandemic.”