WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From strider to professional, there was a category for everyone at the Oklahoma Tour de Dirt race series in Wichita Falls!

About 200 riders gathered at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center for the Wee-Chi-Tah Falls Downshift Mountain Bike Race. The one-day event is the only Texas stop of the circuit.

Race categories ranged from the Kids Kup, which starts at three to five years old, all the way up to 60 and up!

Fans gathered at the starting line and watched as racers zoomed past cheering them on.

Racer Director Jimmy Young said having the race here in Wichita Falls brings attention to the mountain bike trail and says what better way to show it off then with one of the best organizations.

“It’s just a really good thing for our community and you just can’t beat it. I’ve been to a lot of other mountain bike races, I’ve been to a lot of organizations, and you just hands down, you can’t beat the Tour de Dirt series. They got it together, they know what they are doing and it’s a lot of fun,” Young said.

Riders from around Texoma, Oklahoma and even as far as Kansas participated in races. There’s also a circuit stop in Kansas.

Young mentioned that one Texoma Special Olympian Ronnie Baker was out racing and completed his class!

Click here for information about upcoming races.