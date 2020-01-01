Oklahomans concerned marijuana could affect medical industry if passed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Just a few days after withdrawing a petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma, organizers resubmitted their petition before the start of the new year.

However, there are concerns about how this will affect the medical marijuana business if passed.

Some business owners in Duncan said their hope is for the medicinal marijuana business to continue to mature.



Co-owner of CannaWise Bryan Alston said both he and his business partner Daniel Ferguson have their hands full meeting the medicinal needs of their patients in Stephens County.



“We would be willing to meet the needs were that to happen but right now we are focused on medicinal,” Alston said.



Alston is referring to the legalization of recreational marijuana.



Two Oklahoma City residents are part of a group seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, however some residents are not quite on board.



“I think our industry is just too new for it and the weight it puts on OMMA, it needs to be more gradual, I think it’s too soon for that,” Duncan resident Timothy Gent said.

This comes a year after voters approved medicinal marijuana in the state.



The business has since then been booming with more than 200,000 patients license issued so far.



Ferguson and Alston said they have seen much growth in this year since they opened their doors however they believe much can can be done to the current medicinal marijuana program and that needs to be fine tuned first.



“Do we support adult use? We do. But do we think that we need to make sure we got what we have going really well, smoothly? Absolutely, that is really what our focus is right now,” Ferguson said.



The petition which was initially filed in early December then withdrawn was redrafted to make sure there were greater protections for the existing medical marijuana industry and its patients.



Once the petition clears a review and challenge period, organizers will have 90 days to gather nearly 178,000 signatures from registered voters to qualify the question for the ballot.



In addition to that, a separate petition was filed to decriminalize marijuana in Oklahoma.

