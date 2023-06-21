WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A single-vehicle crash earlier this week leaves an Oklaunion man dead in Wilbarger county.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Marc Couch said 58-year-old James Ray Duncan was killed Monday afternoon at 4:40 on County Road 117 about 3.7 miles north of Oklaunion.

Duncan was traveling south on 117 in his pickup when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the road to the left, overcorrected, and entered a side skid.

Couch said Duncan crossed back across the road and drove into the bar ditch, where his truck hit an embankment and overturned. Duncan was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the truck.