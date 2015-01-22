Oklaunion Power Plant Looking at Alternative Water Sources

The Oklaunion Power Plant, which is operated by Public Service Company of Oklahoma, is looking at ways of making every drop count by looking at new water alternatives.

Stan Whiteford, spokesman for Public Service Company of Oklahoma, says if water levels drop to a certain level, they could be left without any water.

Whiteford says they’re committed to doing all they can to ensure they continue providing their services to its customers in Texoma, especially during the drought.

Oklaunion Power Plant is an important source of electricity for up to 500,000 people in Texas and Oklahoma.

The plant’s main water source comes from Lake Diversion.

Whiteford says even though the drought hasn’t really affected their ability to generate power they’re seeking alternative water sources before the water supply reach critical levels.

He says, “Late last year we partnered with the city of Vernon to at least drill one well to see if maybe we cold find some additional sources for water and while that was not successful, that is an indication of the type of things we’re exploring and ways we’re looking to address the issue.”

Whiteford says if combined water levels from Lakes Diversion and Kemp fall below 50,000 acre feet, the plant would be cut off.

“We use about 7,000 acre feet per year and so if you think about it that way, that would be about seven additional years worth of plant usage that is just held in reserve for the city of Wichita Falls,” Whiteford says.

Wichita County Water Improvement District #2 Kyle Miller says the combined lakes have about 97,000 acre feet of water and Lake Diversion is brought up to capacity with Kemp water if it falls below a certain level.

Whiteford says they’re doing their part to conserve.

He says, “We reuse every bit of water that we can. We capture that, recycle it so that we try our best also not only that we’re looking for new water but we’re trying to be good stewards of the water that we do use.”

Whiteford says they’ll remain to stay proactive as they go into the warmer months

Miller says if Texoma receives absolutely no rain current water levels would last about a year and a half before they reach that 50,000 acre feet.