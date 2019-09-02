Old car seat deals: WalMart and Target offer deals for national baby safety month

(KFDX/KJTL) — September is national baby safety month, and Target and WalMart are offering deals to encourage people to recycle old car seats.

Participating WalMart stores are offering a $30 WalMart gift card if you bring in your child’s outgrown car seat.

The promotion runs Sept. 16 through Sept. 30.

If you recycle your kid’s car seat at Target, you get a 20% discount coupon for a new seat, stroller or select baby gear.

That promotion runs from Sept. 3 to Sept. 13.

Target in Wichita Falls has confirmed that they will be participating.