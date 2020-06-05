Old High graduates look at the positives of 2019-2020 school year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It is an historic year for all class of 2020 graduates, and to cap the year off, the graduates of Wichita Falls High School became the second WFISD class to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas.

Memorial Stadium was full of proud students and family but don’t worry everyone followed social distancing guidelines as the Wichita Falls High School class of 2020 made their way to their seats on the field.

In what has been a difficult, but also interesting year for all graduates who finished their senior year classwork at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Old High class of 2020 Valedictorian Kennedy Baker said her teachers did a great job managing this unusual year.

“We did a lot of online school and honestly my teachers were really good at online school,” Kennedy said. “They helped me feel connected and almost feel a little normal when we would meet up every week. Online school really went as well as it could have. Then just seeing my friends again at graduation has been really good.”

Salutatorian Kaitlin Baker said although this has been difficult she can take some positives from this school year.

“My sister was able to come home earlier from college so I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with her which is really nice and had a lot of time to see family,” Kaitlin said. “Had a lot of time to get ready for college and kind of finish up that process and not feel as stressed about it. So, I kind of had more free time.

Hirschi High School grads will complete this year’s senior class ceremonies Saturday morning. If you can’t make it to the ceremony in person, it will be shown live over on Texoma’s Fox.

We will also have it live-streamed on TexomasHomepage.com. The graduation is set to begin at 9 a.m.