Old Navy to relocate to Quail Creek Crosing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just before the holiday shopping season, one of the fixtures stores of Sikes Senter Mall will be moving.

Property manager Andy Lee confirms Old Navy will be moving to Quail Creek on Lawerence Road and the goal is for the store to be open before Christmas.

Lee says the store will be going into the space that formerly housed Kirkland and Carter’s. Both locations closed during the pandemic.

For now, Old navy is still at Sikes Senter Mall and construction is underway right now to expand the Quail Creek location by about 10,000 square feet.

Lee also told us that Bamboo Asian Market, which has spent more than 30 years at its location on 10th Street, will also be relocating to the former Rebath location near Office Depot.