Old pumpjack diner location to open soon as shipping business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A Wichita Falls location that got its start in 2005 when two classic diners were moved from the East Coast to Broad Street will reopen a fifth time, but not as a food establishment.

Connect Packing and Shipping has a sign in front saying it will open there in April.

Right now, it has a location downtown on Ohio.

The location was first the Pumpjack Diner, with a 50s themed interior.

It closed the next year and in 2008 reopened as the Pioneer of Texas Diner, which also lasted two years.

The next to try location was Sidecar Brewery and restaurant in 2017 which lasted about half a year.

A Salvadoran restaurant then opened, and closed in 2019.