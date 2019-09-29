Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s

The game includes factual rules, uniforms and teams, plus advertisements from the announcer that sound right out of the 1800s.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Grab your baseball bats, but leave the helmets behind.

Fort Sill hosted its annual old-timey baseball game.

The game includes factual rules, uniforms, and teams, plus advertisements from the announcer that sound right out of the 1800s.

It accurately represents a game taking place there in the 1880s between a team of Native American tribes called “Troop L” and a team of Fort Sill soldiers called “Cannonballs.”

The officials are going off a rule book.

“They can’t do any crouching while they’re at bat, underhand, there’s no sliding, there’s no spitting, there’s no cursing, they have to follow the rules of the 1880s since this was a gentleman’s game,” Director/ Curator of Fort Sill National Historic Landmark & Museum Scott Neel said.

Game officials even conducted a fake arrest.

The crowd had a great time experiencing what the 1880s at Fort Sill was like.