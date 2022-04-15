IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A church that’s almost as old as the city of Iowa Park itself, First Christian Church, is closing its doors after more than 130 years in the heart of Iowa Park.

But the church’s board thinks they found a perfect way to keep this historic building part of the city. At the moment, City Hall is crammed into their current space, but thanks to all this, that may change.

“It will be kind of sweet-sad for me to come here after it’s converted, but it’s all for the better. God works in mysterious ways,” First Christian Church congregation member Jim Goodwin said.

Even with their doors closing for good, 32-year congregation member Goodwin says God has a plan for First Christian Church.

“My feelings have run the whole gambit from very depressed, but now I’m not depressed anymore because I realized the cloud, closing the church and not being able to worship together here, but the silver lining is providing blessings,” Goodwin said.

A fixture in the community of Iowa Park for almost the city’s entire 133-year existence, First Christian Church was established in 1891. Now, more than a century later, it’s looking like it might get some new occupants.

“Maybe a year or so ago we dropped the idea of searching for a new city hall facility to focus more on police and fire, which are moving ahead quite nicely at this point,” City of Iowa Park City Manager Jerry Flemming said.

With those new police and fire departments already on the docket, Flemming says the church approaching them about the building completely blew them away.

“We need a council chambers and courtroom, which is very similar to a sanctuary. We’d like a community center, which is very similar to a fellowship hall, and we need offices, which are very similar to classrooms,” Flemming said.

“We don’t need the money, but the community needs the money and we would’ve given this church for free, but we felt like we needed to take some money and give it to some local charities so that we can benefit the city and give the biggest blessing that we can for the entire city,” Goodwin said.

As that money from the city will go right back into Iowa Park to help the Friendly Door Senior Citizen Center, Iowa Park Food Bank, Lake Brownwood Christian Retreat and the Southwest Region Cycle Men’s Mission Project.

On top of a new city hall, Flemming says making sure First Christian and the 131-year history behind it is never forgotten is important.

“It’s amazing how much history gets lost every generation. So right now, we’re in a period where we’re trying to preserve the legacy of people and organizations and institutions that have been in the city. So I truly believe the legacy of the First Christian Church will be preserved in Iowa Park, and it’ll be here forever,” Flemming said.

First Christian’s last service will be Saturday, April 23, and they will also be having Easter Sunday services.