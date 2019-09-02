Olive Garden feeds hometown heroes this Labor Day holiday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While some Americans enjoy Labor Day as a day free from work, not everybody has that leisure. That includes our hometown heroes: the police department and fire department.

That’s why the Wichita Falls Olive Garden team is pitching in to make sure those men and women get a hearty, free meal today.

Bag after bag, breadstick after breadstick, folks with Olive Garden are making sure they’ve got everything in the sacks before heading to the fire stations, police department and other first responders.

“It makes us feel great because it’s one way to show our appreciation towards them and in some cases, its a surprise, they don’t let everyone know and then when we show up it’s just like wow that’s great,” said, Olive Garden General Manager, Sal Ramirez.

This is the 18th year Olive Garden has done this.

Fire Equipment Operator, Blake Haisten said even though they don’t get the holiday off, it still feels like a holiday when Olive Garden shows up.

“Oh, it makes us feel definitely very appreciated. We put in a lot of hard work for the community and its nice to see these people coming out and showing support for us while we’re out trying to do our best,” Haisten said.

After stopping by fire station one, employees with Olive Garden headed to the police department, something that Sgt. Brian Sheehan said never goes unnoticed.

“When officers have to be separated from their families on holidays and such and they’re out there working and to have somebody care enough to take the time out of their day to bring up a meal and whatever else support that they might give we have strong support in the community here in Wichita Falls and its always appreciative,” Sheehan said.

The support that gives these men and women a small token of thanks for all they do every day of the year.

Olive Garden delivered enough meals for all the fire stations and even the emergency response dispatchers.