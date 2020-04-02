Ollie’s opens doors to offer supplies for Texoma community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For those having trouble locating essentials like food and cleaning supplies you’re in luck because Ollie’s opened its doors Wednesday morning to offer everything like various types of food and cleaning supplies like Lysol, hand sanitizer and bleach.

Ollie’s is located in the old Toys R Us building next to Sikes Senter Mall and is the seventh store to open in Texas.

District manager David Roberts said they are taking the necessary measures to make sure each customer is practicing social distancing—they have tape placed six feet apart for those checking out and they even have an employee dedicated to wiping down every cart after each use.

“It’s been very controlled,” Roberts said. “We’ve tried to keep everybody six feet apart, we’ve taped off the six foot distance up at the front end, so we don’t have any lines forming, we’ve got extra registers here just in case.”

Ollie’s also only allows senior citizens and folks with weaker immune systems to shop during their first hour of being open.

Store hours are Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays they are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.