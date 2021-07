OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Olney Tuesday rescinded the boil water notice issued on Sunday, July 25, and water is now safe for consumption.

The City of Olney issued a boil water notice for all city utility customers due to a break in an 8-inch main water line on Grand Avenue between Elm Street and Oak Street.

As of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, boiling is no longer required prior to consumption.

Please find the full press release from the City of Olney below: