OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — From resignations, appointments and terminations, Olney city leadership will see changes soon following a city council meeting on January 8, 2024.

The Olney City Council formally accepted Mayor Pro-Tem Tom Parker’s resignation during the meeting.

He submitted his resignation in November 2023, effective December 31, 2023.

Councilors then voted for Councilor Harrison Wellman to take Parker’s place as Mayor Pro-Tem.

After nominating someone to fill Parker’s seat on the council, councilors entered into executive session to consider the status of City Administrator Arpegea Pagsuberon.

After about 45 minutes in executive session, City Attorney Bill Myers allowed Pagsuberon to speak but said councilors could not answer any questions.

Her complaint alleged instances of intimidation by city staff, sexual harassment by council members including Parker, and retaliation.

She said the retaliation comes in part from the fact that she says she was only given constructive criticism of how she was doing in her job after concerns about Parker came to light.

Myers advised that because Pagusberon’s formal complaint was not on the agenda, no action on it could be taken.

Myers said that all appointed officers of the City of Olney “serve at the pleasure of the city council and can be removed at any time for no cause, except the council’s pleasure is to remove them having lost some confidence”.

Myers said that it was not a hearing to consider a possible suspension or termination for cause, but strictly a confidence or no-confidence vote.

After entering into executive session for just four minutes, Mayor Rue Rogers motioned to remove Pagusberon as city administrator immediately.

Councilors voted in favor of the motion, terminating Pagusberon.