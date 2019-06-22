Olney community honors Fire Chief Ron Keeter’s life

The Olney community laid its beloved fire chief to rest on Saturday. Ron Keeter, 55, died Monday after a battle with cancer.

The Keeter family said the community he served meant a lot to him, and it’s obvious how much he meant to the community.

Hundreds of people, firefighters and police officers from Olney and surrounding towns honored Ron Keeter’s life.

“Dad was born and raised here and he loved this community,” Ron Keeter’s son Casey said. “He loved his fire department family, he loved his Air Tractor family, he loved us, and he loved God.”

Keeter served as Olney fire chief for 12.5 years after taking over for his father Garry. Fellow firefighters said he served humbly and selflessly.

“Ron was just an amazing servant,” Gunter Rodriguez said. “I’ve never seen a man have so much responsibility, but he did approach it with such a humble attitude and he loved his community, loved his family and he wanted to protect both so that’s what he did as our fire chief.”

“You always hear that pager, he’s always the first one to respond, the first one to respond to the scene and I’ve always wondered how does this guy do it,” Len Bernhardt said.

A small town guy who had a huge impact. The funeral consisted of song, prayer, stories of the chief and a “final call” signifying the official relief from his duties. From the church, cars lined the street to the gravesite, led and followed by fire trucks and police cars.

“Ron wouldn’t want any of this, he wouldn’t,” said Rodriguez. “He didn’t like fan-fare, he didn’t even like a pat on the back, but it would mean a lot to Ron and it sure means a lot to the family.”

Known as a man of few words and many actions, Bernhardt said someone has big shoes to fill.

“He will be greatly missed, a huge hole in our department. probably ten men to fill,” Bernhardt said.

While Keeter will be greatly missed, the town and family are grateful for the time they got with their chief.

The Olney Volunteer Fire Department will host its benefit fundraiser next Saturday, now taking on even more significance.

The money raised will go to the Keeter family and fire daughter Misti Ickert Ondricek who has cancer.