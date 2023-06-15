OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Usually, you can catch Olney Police Chief, Dan Birbeck providing protection for those living in the small town of Olney, but today he’s providing something else to residents, a hot meal.

“They were short a couple of drivers and needed some assistance and I thought well what better way to help out and give back, so we gladly stepped up and wanted to help them with this service,” Birbeck said.

All while connecting personally with those he’s sworn to protect.

“This is a way for us to get out and be a part of our community and give back and to show people that it’s not just about law enforcement, but it’s also about community-oriented engagement and helping out in our community as well,” Birbeck said.

While also providing a welfare check for some that may not see anyone for the day or week.

“There are some clients that I’ve gone to and visited with on a regular basis, on the routes people are stopping us and talking to us yeah again like I said other than just patrolling the neighborhoods this is an opportunity for us to get out of our car and visit with folks and in some cases find out other needs and try to get those addressed as well,” Birbeck said.

Birbeck hopes others in the area pitch in to help an organization that has helped so many over the years.

“The cub center is always looking for volunteers to step up, if you’re retired or looking for something to do or if you have extra time you can go down and volunteer whether that’s calling a game of bingo or delivering a route when the driver is sick, or they want to take a vacation they could always use the help down there,” Birbeck said.

Helping to add some light to many who are in a dark place.

